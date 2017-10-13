DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Every year since its inception, the Harvest Moon Festival has expanded and enhanced its activities and events, and this year is no exception.

This year’s festival, which will be held this Saturday afternoon, beginning at 3 p.m., will include the third edition of the ever-popular outhouse races, with more teams than ever entered to compete.

Dan Baisden, Main Street Van Wert program manager, which hosts the downtown event, said there are currently 10 different teams entered in the outhouse races, which begin at 3:30 p.m., including ones from Truly Divine, Alexander & Bebout Inc., Cooper Farms, Wallace Plumbing, Rural King, Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Lee Kinstle’s GM Sales & Service, and three teams from Parkway High School.

Baisden said outhouse entries must confirm to a set of specifications that ensure that each the competition will be fair to all who enter. First-place winner will take home $500, second place $200, and third place $100. Baisden said there will also be prizes for Best Use of Materials and Best Looking Outhouse.

Baisden also said that Truly Divine will also sponsor a Doughnut Eating Contest, starting at 6:30 p.m., with winners in each division receiving a trophy.

“We have a limited amount of slots, so it will be first come, first served to sign up,” Baisden said, noting that there will be four divisions: Kids, Teens, Adults, and Seniors.

“As long as we have enough participants we’ll do it,” Baisden added, noting that contestants will not be able to use their hands to eat doughnuts, only their faces.

Several non-profit organizations will also be involved in this year’s festival, with the YWCA of Van Wert County providing children’s activities, including crafts and games, for this year’s event, starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 Saturday evening, while the Van Wert County Humane Society will have animals on Main Street from 3-5 p.m. that day.

A beer garden will also be held in the blocked off area of Main Street, while there will be food trucks from Gibsons BBQ and Egbert Concessions offering a variety of food items during the festival.

Entertainment for the event will be the Jug Huffers, a jug band that will begin playing at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Baisden said the event will be a great way for families and others to interact in a fun way.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Central Mutual Insurance, Wallace Plumbing, Citizens National Bank, Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Long Prairie Wind Farm, Alexander & Bebout, Cooper Farms, Kitchens Inc., and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.