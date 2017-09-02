DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Moderate temperatures Friday provided excellent weather for the 2017 Van Wert County Fair’s third day of activities and events.

Big draws were the Heroes & Legends Wrestling, the ABBMR & Michindoh Tractor Pull, and several Junior Fair livestock shows.

Meanwhile, more activities and events are on tap for the weekend, starting with the Junior Fair Diary Feeder Show at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Farm Focus Arena. At 9 a.m., the Junior Fair Horse Pleasure Show will be held in the Junior Horse Arena, while the Junior Fair Goat Show will be held the Goat Arena. A double-elimination horseshoe tournament will also begin at 9 Saturday morning at the Horseshoe Court, while a Senior Fair Ponies and Draft Horses event will be held in the Senior Horse Arena.

The Senior Rabbit Show will begin at 10 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn, while the Ultimate Air Dogs Splash will take place on the north end of the midway for three shows: at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., and an Ultimate Air Dogs — Fetch It show will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Motocross will start at 10:30 Saturday morning in front of the grandstand, while the Boer Goat Show will begin at 11 a.m. in the Goat Arena. Also at 11 will be the Junior Fair Beef Show in the Farm Focus Arena.

Kids Dream Day will be held at the grandstand from noon-7 p.m., with a Children Choosing Christ presentation scheduled in the Music Pavilion from noon-3 p.m.

A singles horseshoe contest will begin at 2 p.m. in the area around the Administration Building, while the Van Wert Area Community Band will perform in the Music Pavilion at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Also at 4 will be the Open to the World Feeder Calf Show in the Farm Focus Arena, and lawnmower drag racing in front of the grandstand.

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church will celebrate a mass in the Music Pavilion at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, while gospel music performers Trinity, Master’s Own, and Tom Kennerk will be in the Music Pavilion from 7 p.m. on, and the popular Junior Fair Animal Dress-Up Contest will be held in the Farm Focus Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A Tug-A-Truck event will be held in front of the grandstand, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday

Sunday’s fair events will begin with the Junior Fair Rabbit Showmanship Competition at 9 a.m. in the Rabbit Barn, with a church service scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Music Pavilion.

Ultimate Air Dogs Splash will have two shows, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with an Ultimate Air Dogs — Chase It show at 3 and Ultimate Air Dogs — Catch It Show at 4 p.m., and the Ultimate Air Dogs — Finals to be held at 5 Sunday evening.

A doubles horseshoe tournament will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday at the horseshoe court, while a food eating contest will take place at 1 p.m. in the Administration Building.

The Van Wert County Cattlemen’s Futurity will take place in the Farm Focus Arena at 1 p.m., as will the Senior Fair Beef Show.

Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move will perform in the Music Pavilion at 2 p.m., with a Truck and Car Show also beginning at 2 Sunday afternoon.

The Van Wert County Market Lamb Show will be held in the Sheep Arena, starting at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, with the “Open World” Market Lamb Show held at 5:30 p.m. in the Sheep Arena, and the Ryan Trentman Memorial Show beginning at 6 p.m. in the Farm Focus Arena.

The Junior Fair Milk Mustache Contest will be held in the Dairy Barn at 5 p.m., while the Junior Fair Horse Contesting event will also begin at 5 p.m. in the Junior Horse Arena.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, the ever-popular Demolition Derby will be held in front of the grandstand.