Congratulations to the Van Wert Elementary School students chosen for the Word of the Week award! Pictured with Principal Justin Krogman and Assistant Principal Kari Wehner are students recognized for being accepting of others. Award winners this week are Easton, grade 1; Jace, grade 2; Kelsie, grade 3; Katie, grade 4; and Aaliyah, grade 5. Each child received a free Mighty Kids Meal from the local McDonald’s restaurants, a certificate from WERT Radio, and a free taco from Taco Bell. (VWES photo)