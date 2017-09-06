Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Ottoville 3 Van Wert 0

The Lady Cougars fell to unbeaten Ottoville (6-0) in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-16 on Tuesday. Van Wert (1-5) will host St. Marys Memorial tomorrow.

Soccer

Bluffton 9 Lincolnview 1

The Lady Lancers fell to a solid Bluffton on Tuesday. Lincolnview’s goal was scored by Abby Myers, with an assist from Maddie Gorman.

Delphos Jefferson 9 Crestview 4

Crestview’s Arianna Munoz scored three goals, but the Lady Knights fell to Delphos Jefferson 9-4 on Tuesday. Maddi Ward accounted for Crestview’s remaining goal. Crestview fell to 0-3 (0-1 Northwest Conference), while the Lady Cats improved to 2-4 (1-1 NWC).

St. Marys Memorial 8 Van Wert 0

The Lady Cougars were shut out at home, during Tuesday’s Western Buckeye League contest. Van Wert (1-4, 0-2 WBL) will play at Lima Sr. Saturday.

Ada 6 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

The Lancers dropped to 0-4 (0-1 Northwest Conference) with Tuesday’s home loss to the Bulldogs. Lincolnview will play at Jackson Center tomorrow.

Golf

Paulding 183 Bluffton 188 Crestview 194 Ada 246

Crestview defeated Ada, but fell to Paulding and Bluffton during Tuesday’s Northwest Conference quad match played at Bluffton Golf Club. Caden Hurless led Crestview with a 45, while Colton Lautzenheiser shot a 46. Also scoring for Crestview: Jacob Bowman (50), Derek Stout finished (53), Olivia Skelton (55) and Scott Bowman (72).

Lincolnview 179 Parkway 191

In Tuesday’s non-league dual match, Lincolnview defeated the Parkway Panthers 179-191 at the Celina Lynx Golf Club. Lincolnview’s Ryan Moody was the medalist with a 40. Braden Evans finished with a 41, and Jayden Youtsey carded a 43. Zane Miller (55) and Jordan Fetzer (58) rounded out the scoring for the Lancers. Mason Baxter led Parkway with a 41.