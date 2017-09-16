Video: Van Wert head coach Keith Recker
Van Wert head coach Keith Recker, after his team’s 19-17 victory over the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/16/17 at 7:34 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Van Wert head coach Keith Recker, after his team’s 19-17 victory over the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 09/16/17 at 7:34 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2017 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC