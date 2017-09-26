Van Wert independent sports

The 2017 Van Wert Volleyball Invitational will be held this Saturday at Van Wert High School/Middle School.

The eight-team field includes New Bremen (No. 1 in Division IV), Shawnee, Versailles (No. 10 in Division III), New Knoxville, St. Marys, Elida, Van Wert and Kalida.

Here is the schedule for first round matchups:

#1 seed New Bremen vs. #8 seed Kalida, VWHS gym, 8:30 a.m.

#4 seed New Knoxville vs. #5 seed St. Marys, VWMS gym, 8:30 a.m.

#2 seed Shawnee vs. #7 seed Van Wert, VWHS gym approximately 10 a.m.

#3 seed Versailles vs. #6 seed Elida, VWMS gym approximately 10 a.m.

The winner of New Bremen/Kalida will play the winner of New Knoxville/St. Marys, and the winner of Shawnee/Van Wert will play the winner of Versailles/Elida in second round action.

Losers of opening round matches will drop to the consolation bracket.