Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Defiance 3 Van Wert 2

The visitors defeated the Lady Cougars 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 and 15-11 on Monday. Van Wert is now 1-9 (0-4 Western Buckeye League).

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 1

The Lady Panthers defeated Lincolnview 25-16, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-19 on Monday. The loss dropped the Lady Lancers to 5-5 on the season.

Tennis

Celina 4 Van Wert 1

Allie Etter won her match at third singles, defeating Celina’s Sara Hellwarth 6-3, 6-1. Emma Verville fell at first singles, losing 4-6, 1-6 to Grace Gabes, while Tabatha Saam lost at second singles 3-6, 2-6 to Sierra Zuercher. The first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower lost to Allie Lehman and Christina Harting 0-6, 3-6, and the second doubles team of Grace Kline and Arianna Adkins lost to Lexi Noll and Skye Grube 2-6, 3-6. Van Wert is now 3-8 (3-6 WBL).

Soccer (girls)

Delphos Jefferson 6 Lincolnview 4

After leading for most of the game, the Lady Lancers fell to Delphos Jefferson 6-4 on Monday. Maddie Gorman scored three goals for her second hat trick of the season. Olivia Gorman scored Lincolnview’s other goal.

Golf (girls)

Minster 202 Lincolnview 230

The Lady Lancer golf team hosted the Lady Wildcats of Minster on Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Course. Minster won the match 202-230 as the Lady Wildcats had the top two individual scores on the evening. Lincolnview fell to to 8-9 on the dual season.