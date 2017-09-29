Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

Lincolnview defeated Northwest Conference rival Delphos Jefferson in straight sets on Thursday 25-16, 25-23, and 25-14.

Kayla Schimmoeller led the Lady Lancers by going 10-of-10 serving with an ace, along with eight kills, five digs and four blocks.

Lincolnview (7-8, 3-2 NWC) will play in a tri-match at Wayne Trace (with Hicksville) on Saturday.

Soccer

Bath 8 Van Wert 1 (girls)

The Lady Cougars were defeated by Western Buckeye League foe Bath 8-1 on Thursday. Van Wert’s lone goal was scored by Bri DeAmicis, with an assist from Cassidy Meyers.

Coldwater 10 Lincolnview 0 (girls)

The Lady Cavaliers defeated the Lady Lancers 10-0 Thursday night.

New Knoxville 4 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

The Lancers were shut out by the Rangers on Thursday.