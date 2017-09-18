Submitted information

GALION — The Van Wert High School boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Galion Invitational on Saturday. In a highly competitive field featuring seven of the top 19 Division II teams (and missing a couple key varsity contributors) the boys took 11th place out of 27 teams. The varsity girls placed 16th in their race.

Junior Cal Wolfrum ran the strongest race of his season, returning from sickness to lead the Cougars. Wolfrum finished 19th overall, crossing the line in 16:52. Junior Gage Chiles was Van Wert’s second finisher, also running a solid race, finishing in 49th place with a 17:35. Sophomore Keaton Brown battled as the team’s third runner, having another outstanding race by placing 55th and running 17:45.

Sophomore Charlie Paquette (100th, 18:40), and junior Anthony Borack (116th, 19:01) were Van Wert’s fourth and fifth runners, while freshman Noah Miller (19:06) and junior Noah Carter (19:25) rounded out the team’s top seven.

Sophomore Caylee Phillips was the first finisher for the girls squad. Phillips placed 34th overall and ran a 21:19. Sophomore Ali Gemmer continued her run of strong performances by placing 79th and running 22:59.

Sophomore Jerica Huebner (80th, 23:04), freshman Rachel Spath (106th, 23:58), and sophomore Kaylee Okuly (107th, 23:59) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars. Junior Caton Williamson (24:37) and sophomore Bri Bebout (25:01) were the team’s sixth and and runners.

The teams will compete next Saturday at the Van Wert County Invitational on the grounds of the Van Wert County Hospital.