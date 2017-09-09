United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith made a presentation to the Convoy United Methodist Women’s group on Wednesday, September 6. She discussed the upcoming Day of Caring and the new “Community Hero” campaign theme. The group then donated $250 to the 2017 campaign. Without donations, United Way would not be able to affect its community the way it does. Shown are (from the left) Mary Ann Hall, Convoy UM Women treasurer; Smith; and Shelly Holden, Convoy UM Women president. (United Way photo)