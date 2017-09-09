VW independent/submitted information

Recently, the All-Twig Board of Van Wert County Hospital donated $18,000 to the hospital. The gift will be used towards the purchase of five new pieces of equipment, including an Otispin Plus Centrifuge (which will be used in the laboratory), a SciFit Total Body Bike (which will be used in Physical Rehabilitation Department), a Cardio Check cast cutter for the Emergency Department, and a bladder scanner that will be used by multiple departments.

“We are deeply appreciative of their generosity and their commitment to our organization,” said hospital President/CEO Jim Pope. “Thanks to their charitable contribution and enthusiasm for Van Wert County Hospital, we are able to use the money they donate to make a direct impact on our patients.”

The Physical Rehabilitation Department is especially eager to use the new SciFit Total Body Bike with patients. The specialized, recumbent style bike will assist clinicians in maintaining and restoring maximum movement and function for the patients they are treating. The bike even has a removable seat to allow for wheelchair accessibility.

The Otispin Plus Centrifuge is a device that will be used by the Laboratory Department to separate fluids based on density. The fluids are separated when the centrifuge spins at a high speed and the centrifugal force pushes heavier materials to the outside of the vessel. For example, when a vial of blood is placed in the centrifuge, the centrifuge spins and then separates the blood into three main components: red blood cells, white blood cells, and plasma.

New members are always encouraged to join the TWIG Association and share their talents and passions with other volunteers. Anyone interested in the TWIG Association or joining one of the groups can contact the Patient & Community Relations Department at Van Wert County Hospital at 419.238.2390 or info@vanwerthospital.org.