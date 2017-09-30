topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Sep. 30, 2017

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Spencerville rolled up 436 yards rushing, and the Bearcats topped the Crestview Knights 49-34 on Friday night.

It was the first loss of the season for the Crestview Knights (5-1, 2-1 Northwest Conference). After dropping their first two games, the Bearcats improved to 4-2 (3-0 NWC).

“We played hard, we just couldn’t get a stop,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “We’ll learn from it and go back to work.”

Drew Kline scrambles for yards against Spencerville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Knights scored first, when Drew Kline found the end zone from five yards out with 8:10 remaining in the opening quarter. The extra point by Dylan Hicks was good, and Crestview enjoyed a 7-0 lead.

Spencerville responded with a two-yard touchdown run by Chris Picker, and an extra point by Conner Holmes tied the game at seven.

Picker scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left in the opening quarter. The PAT was no good, and the Bearcats led 13-7. Picker would finish the game with 40 carries for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

A five-yard touchdown run by Stefanek tied the game early in the second quarter, but Spencerville’s Cannan Johnson scored on a 29-yard run to give the Bearcats a 19-13 lead with 7:26 left in the second quarter.

The Knights took the lead two plays later, when Kline found Wade Sheets for 40 and 15 yards. The ensuing PAT by Hicks gave Crestview a 20-13 lead.

The Bearcats would score twice more before halftime. Johnson, who finished with seven carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, went in from 32 yards out at the 2:53 mark, then scored on a two-yard run with three second left until halftime. Two point conversions were added by Picker and Johnson, and Spencerville led 35-20.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, before trading touchdowns in the fourth. Joel Lotz scored on a two yard run early in the final period, then Kline connected with Sheets for a 13-yard touchdown with 8:20 left. Picker scored on a 13-yard run with 3:17 left, then Kline tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derick Dealey with 1:26 left in the game. The two point conversion from Kline to Sheets was good, but the Knights could draw no closer.

Kline finished the game 22-of-35 for 259 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he ran 14 times for 52 yards and a score. Sheets had 12 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Dealey had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Crestview will host Ada Friday night.

Scoring summary:

CHS 8:10 1 qtr: Drew Kline 5 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 7-0
SHS 5:49 1 qtr: Chris Picker 2 yard run (Conner Holmes kick) 7-7
SHS 2:26 1 qtr: Chris Picker 6 yard run (conversion failed) 13-7
CHS 11:09 2 qtr: Charles Stefanek 5 yard run (conversion failed) 13-13
SHS 7:26 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 29 yard run (conversion failed) 19-13
CHS 6:49 2 qtr: Drew Kline 15 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 20-19
SHS 2:53 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 32 yard run (Johnson run) 27-20
SHS 0:03 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 2 yard run (Picker run) 35-20
SHS 10:11 4 qtr: Joel Lotz 2 yard run (conversion failed) 41-20
CHS 8:20 4 qtr: Drew Kline 13 yard pass to Wade Sheets (conversion failed) 41-26
SHS 3:17 4 qtr: Chris Picker 13 yard run (Lotz run) 49-26
CHS 1:26 4 qtr: Drew Kline 23 yard pass to Derick Dealey (Kline pass to Sheets) 49-34

POSTED: 09/30/17 at 7:32 am. FILED UNDER: Sports