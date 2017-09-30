SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Spencerville rolled up 436 yards rushing, and the Bearcats topped the Crestview Knights 49-34 on Friday night.

It was the first loss of the season for the Crestview Knights (5-1, 2-1 Northwest Conference). After dropping their first two games, the Bearcats improved to 4-2 (3-0 NWC).

“We played hard, we just couldn’t get a stop,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “We’ll learn from it and go back to work.”

The Knights scored first, when Drew Kline found the end zone from five yards out with 8:10 remaining in the opening quarter. The extra point by Dylan Hicks was good, and Crestview enjoyed a 7-0 lead.

Spencerville responded with a two-yard touchdown run by Chris Picker, and an extra point by Conner Holmes tied the game at seven.

Picker scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left in the opening quarter. The PAT was no good, and the Bearcats led 13-7. Picker would finish the game with 40 carries for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

A five-yard touchdown run by Stefanek tied the game early in the second quarter, but Spencerville’s Cannan Johnson scored on a 29-yard run to give the Bearcats a 19-13 lead with 7:26 left in the second quarter.

The Knights took the lead two plays later, when Kline found Wade Sheets for 40 and 15 yards. The ensuing PAT by Hicks gave Crestview a 20-13 lead.

The Bearcats would score twice more before halftime. Johnson, who finished with seven carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, went in from 32 yards out at the 2:53 mark, then scored on a two-yard run with three second left until halftime. Two point conversions were added by Picker and Johnson, and Spencerville led 35-20.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, before trading touchdowns in the fourth. Joel Lotz scored on a two yard run early in the final period, then Kline connected with Sheets for a 13-yard touchdown with 8:20 left. Picker scored on a 13-yard run with 3:17 left, then Kline tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Derick Dealey with 1:26 left in the game. The two point conversion from Kline to Sheets was good, but the Knights could draw no closer.

Kline finished the game 22-of-35 for 259 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he ran 14 times for 52 yards and a score. Sheets had 12 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Dealey had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Crestview will host Ada Friday night.

Scoring summary:

CHS 8:10 1 qtr: Drew Kline 5 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 7-0

SHS 5:49 1 qtr: Chris Picker 2 yard run (Conner Holmes kick) 7-7

SHS 2:26 1 qtr: Chris Picker 6 yard run (conversion failed) 13-7

CHS 11:09 2 qtr: Charles Stefanek 5 yard run (conversion failed) 13-13

SHS 7:26 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 29 yard run (conversion failed) 19-13

CHS 6:49 2 qtr: Drew Kline 15 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Dylan Hicks kick) 20-19

SHS 2:53 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 32 yard run (Johnson run) 27-20

SHS 0:03 2 qtr: Cannan Johnson 2 yard run (Picker run) 35-20

SHS 10:11 4 qtr: Joel Lotz 2 yard run (conversion failed) 41-20

CHS 8:20 4 qtr: Drew Kline 13 yard pass to Wade Sheets (conversion failed) 41-26

SHS 3:17 4 qtr: Chris Picker 13 yard run (Lotz run) 49-26

CHS 1:26 4 qtr: Drew Kline 23 yard pass to Derick Dealey (Kline pass to Sheets) 49-34