Sallie-Ann G. Roberts, 63, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born February 22, 1954 in Van Wert, the daughter of Wallace Harmon and Virginia (Heath) Williams, who both preceded her in death. On March 26, 1977, she married Randy Roberts, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Dana (Kim) Roberts of Van Wert, Sam Roberts and Steve (Beth) Roberts, both of Convoy, and Tonya (Allen) Lyvers of Van Wert; three brothers, Rick (Alice) Johns of Convoy, and Barry Johns and Mark Harmon, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Debra (Gary) Ashbaugh and Brenda Fackler, both of Van Wert; several stepsiblings; and 14 grandchildren, Jalen, Jayna, Austin, Anastasia, Jarah, Jersey, Dylan, Devan, Alisa, Kane, Carter, Zach, Shayna, and Jacob.

A brother, Terry Harmon, also preceded her in death.

Sallie-Ann worked for several years at Teleflex Corporation in Van Wert before working as a home health aide at Tender Heart Home Care. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Bill Watson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 28, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for medical expenses or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.