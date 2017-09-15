Submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced the passage of the Disaster Relief Act, legislation sponsored by Rep. Scott Ryan (R-Granville), that will exempt out-of-state businesses and employees from certain taxes when they come to Ohio for disaster-related work.

House Bill 133 will exempt communications and infrastructure companies, utilities, and other qualifying entities from state and municipal income taxes, state and local use taxes, the commercial activity tax, and occupational licensing requirements during a declared disaster. This exemption will allow businesses to deploy resources faster and more quickly make repairs.

“In the wake of this year’s natural disasters, I believe it is important for the state to step aside and not hinder businesses trying to help Ohioans after a catastrophe,” said Rep. Riedel. “The Disaster Relief Act makes sure tax regulations do not stand in the way of much needed resources during a time of crisis.”

The legislation comes in the wake of devastation incurred in other parts of the country by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. House Bill 133 will eliminate red tape for out-of-state companies looking to help in disaster work should a disaster occur in Ohio.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.