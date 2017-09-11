The Pregnancy Life Center and the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official opening of the PLC’s new Health Clinic with a ribboncutting on Sunday afternoon. Above, PLC Executive Director Trina Langdon cuts the ribbon on the new clinic, while PLC staff and supporters and Chamber staff and directors look on. Below, people sign up for the PLC’s Walk for Life — its major fundraiser of the year — which was also held Sunday afternoon. (Chamber of Commerce photos)