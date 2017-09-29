Van Wert High School junior Nate Place is the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student-Athlete of the Week. Miller is the starting quarterback and plays defensive back for the Cougars. He has passed for 975 yards and eight touchdowns, and is the team’s leading rusher with 367 yards and five scores. Place, who was nominated by head coach Keith Recker, is also a starter on the varsity basketball team. Coaches and athletic directors may nominate student-athletes for the weekly award by e-mailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Winners will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, 1034 Westwood Drive, Van Wert. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent