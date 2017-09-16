Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Van Wert Police Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Ohio 118, south of Fox Road in Van Wert.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, was designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint included nearby saturation patrols that aggressively targeted alcohol and drug related violations.

A total of 330 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and no drivers were found to be impaired.

During nearby saturation patrols, state troopers and police officers made a total of 86 traffic stops, and four drivers were arrested for OVI.

Additionally, two drivers were cited for driving under suspension, three misdemeanor drug charges, and four misdemeanor summons were issued.