COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine offers giving tips to Ohioans who plan to donate following the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

“Hurricane Irma has left a lot of destruction in her path and the people of Florida and the Caribbean will need help to recover. The people of Ohio are generous, and it’s important that their donations go where they intend,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We’re offering these tips to help people make informed decisions, avoid scams, and make sure their donations are used the way they would like.”

Tips for making charitable donations after a natural disaster:

Carefully review donation requests. Do some research to make sure a donation will be used as intended. After a natural disaster or national tragedy, some sham charities pop up to take advantage of people’s generosity. Don’t assume that charity recommendations on Facebook, Twitter, or other social media sites have been vetted. The first donation request found may not be the best.

Review claims carefully. Some groups sell merchandise online and claim that “100 percent of the proceeds” will benefit a specific charitable purpose, but this claim does not necessarily mean 100 percent of the sales price will go toward the cause. Contact the organization to ask how much of each purchase will support the cause. If the organization cannot give an answer, consider donating another way.

Signs of a potential charity scam include:

High-pressure tactics.

No details about how a donation will be used.

Refusal to provide written information about the charity.

Organizations with names that sound similar to other better-known organizations.

Requests for donations made payable to a person instead of a charity.

Offers to pick up donations immediately versus in the mail or online.

Those who suspect a charity scam or questionable charitable activity should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or 800.282.0515. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office investigates and takes enforcement action against charitable fraud.