VW independent/submitted information

The following are projects being done by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties:

Van Wert County

Ohio 81 east of U.S. 127 will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for placement of berm stone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 118, from the Mercer County line to the city of Van Wert, will be restricted at times to one lane through the work zone for drainage repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

The following routes and locations will be restricted at times to one lane through the work zone until fall for resurfacing. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay:

U.S. 33, from the Indiana state line to the Mercer County line

Ohio 49, from the Mercer County line to the U.S. 33 overlap

Ohio 81, from the Indiana state line to U.S. 33

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. The project will complete in October. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

The ramps at the U.S. 224 interchange with U.S. 30 will be affected by the project as follows:

The exit ramp from westbound U.S. 30 to U.S. 224 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 224 to westbound U.S. 30 will close concurrently for 21 days beginning September 21.

The ramps on the south side of the interchange will remain open.

All ramps at the interchange will be resurfaced.

Nighttime paving will begin September 6 with traffic reduced to one lane through the work zone.

The project also includes repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits at both the eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert. Both parks will close in September for 10 days while the repair work is occurring.

The project also includes repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits at both the eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert. Both parks will close in September for 10 days while the repair work is occurring.

The project will also upgrade the truck weigh station which involves repair and resurfacing of the entrance and exit, parking lot and sidewalk. The station will close in September 21 for approximately 14 days during the repair work.

Paulding County

Ohio 114, between the Indiana line and Ohio 49, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 637 just south of Ohio 613 closed August 30 for approximately one week for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Ohio 49 in the village of Antwerp closed August 21 for approximately five days for a railroad repair. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 24, U.S. 127 and county Road 424 back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by Pioneer Rail Corp., Peoria, Ill. (See detour map)

Ohio 114, between Ohio 49 and the village of Haviland, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Putnam County

Ohio 12, between Ohio 115 and township Road 14S, Vaughnsville, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Ohio 613 in the village of West Leipsic is now open following a railroad repair.

U.S. 224 in the village of Ottawa is now open following a railroad repair.