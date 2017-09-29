VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed highway projects for the coming week. Those projects are as follows:

Van Wert County

Ohio 709, between Jonestown Road and Venedocia Street/St. Marys Road, west of Venedocia, will close October 9 for approximately 14 days for bridge repair at two locations. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions of Cleveland. (see map)

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. The project will complete in October. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

The ramps at the U.S. 224 interchange with U.S. 30 will be affected by the project as follows:

The exit ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound closed September 21 for 21 days.

U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Ohio 49 back to U.S. 224. (see maps)

U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound. (see maps)

The ramps on the south side of the interchange will remain open.

All ramps at the interchange will be resurfaced.

Nighttime paving is under way and will continue for two weeks, with traffic reduced to one lane through the work zone.

The project also includes repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits at both the eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert. Both parks closed September 25 for approximately 10 days while the repair work is occurring.

The project will also upgrade the truck weigh station, which involves repair and resurfacing of the entrance and exit, parking lot and sidewalk. The station closed September 21 for approximately 14 days during the repair work.

Paulding County

Berm repair will occur at the following locations with traffic maintained through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage:

U.S. 127 south of Paulding

Ohio 66 north of Ohio 613

Ohio 613, Melrose, is now open following a railroad repair.

U.S. 24 from the Indiana line to the Defiance County line is reduced to one lane through the work zone for berm repair. Work is taking place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work zone is removed each night. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold.

Ohio 114 between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing until mid-October. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637 in Grover Hill will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work will complete in early October. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Putnam County

U.S. 224, from the Van Wert County line to the Hancock County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage