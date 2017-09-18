No boil advisory in Van Wert
Van Wert independent news
An algae bloom at the Van Wert Reservoir has led to problems with taste and odor problems associated with the city’s water supply.
According to Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, there is no danger from drinking or using the water, and there is no boil advisory.
Fleming also said city officials are working to correct the situation.
Anyone with questions may call the city building at 419.238.1237.
POSTED: 09/18/17 at 10:11 am. FILED UNDER: News