SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It hasn’t been easy, but the Crestview Knights are off to a 5-0 (2-0 Northwest Conference) start, and a No.3 ranking in this week’s statewide Division VII football poll. Along with the media poll, Crestview is ranked No. 1 in the Region 28 computer poll.

The Knights had to rally from an eight-point deficit in the season opener against Parkway, then trailed 18-0 before defeating Hicksville in Week No. 2. Crestview dominated Wayne Trace and Bluffton after that, then pulled away from stubborn Columbus Grove last Friday night.

Head coach Jared Owens believes hard work is paying off.

“I have been pleased with how we have continued to work on the fundamentals of the game,” Owens said. “We have stayed hungry at getting better each week.”

Through five games, the Knights are averaging nearly 39 points and 325 yards per game –– 170 on the ground and 155 through the air.

Drew Kline has completed 54 of 97 passes for 851 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and has rushed 60 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns.

Trevor Gibson is the team’s second leading rusher with 54 carries for 314 yards and four scores.

Wade Sheets has caught 23 passes for 390 yards and six touchdowns, and Derick Dealey has 13 receptions for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Balance is so important in what we are trying to do,” Owens said. “We want to be able to pass the ball and run the ball effectively, but we also want to spread the ball around to our skill guys because we feel they can all make plays for us.”

Defensively, Crestview is giving up 22 points and 257 yards per game, and the Knights have intercepted 10 passes through five games.

Charles Stefanek has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and is averaging nearly 33 yards per kickoff return and 14 yards per punt return. Sheets is averaging just over 26 yards per kickoff return.

“Our special teams units have all made a difference in games this year so far,” Owens said.

While pleased with the results of the first half of the season and the effort of his team, Owens said there’s always room for improvement.

“We will try to be better in all areas we feel like give us a chance to win each week.”

Four of Crestview’s five remaining regular season games are at home, starting with Friday’s matchup against Spencerville. The game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com. Presale tickets for the game will be available in the Crestview athletic office between 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Friday.

After Spencerville, the Knights will host Ada then will travel to Allen East, before back-to-back home games against Delphos Jefferson and Paulding.