Michael L. Fox, 56, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the University of Toledo Medical Center after a recent motorcycle accident.

He was born May 30, 1961, in Mercer County, the son of Gary Fox, who preceded him in death, and Delight (Felver) Fox, who survives in Rockford. On November 19, 1983, he married the former Nikki Sapp, who also survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include a son, Zach (Amanda) Fox of Holly Springs, North Carolina; two daughters, Sarah (Jim) Manzoni, Lemont, Pennsylvania, and Rebecca Fox of Wapakoneta; a sister, Holly (Chris) Snyder of Sylvania; two brothers, Jeff (Curtis) Brock-Fox of Columbus and Gary (Mandy) Fox of Rockford; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Praise Point Church in Willshire, with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 19, and an hour prior to services Wednesday, all at the church. Memorial services by Rockford Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1292 will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by memorial services by Shanes Lodge 377, Free & Accepted Masons, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: iTaalk (Interactive Technology Assisting Autistic Little Kids) Autism Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford made the funeral arrangements.