Michael B. Smith, 50, of Ohio City, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2017, shortly after arrival at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert and following a long battle with cancer.

He was born April 2, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Bill and Carol (Hammond) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include eight children, Jeff Smith of Nelsonville, Felicia Smith, Ashley (Royce) Arnett, and Andy Smith, all of Van Wert, Erika (Curtis) Kreischer of Convoy, Courtney Smith of New Haven, Indiana, Hannah (Isaac Nichols) Smith of Fort Jennings, and Spencer Smith of Ohio City; his companion, Juli Dearing and her two children, Drey and Delaney of Kenton; a sister, Deb (Gary) Gottschalk of Willshire; seven grandchildren; and his service dog, Halle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral