Home Health Care Solutions home care agency has scheduled fall “Matter of Balance” classes free to public, held at the Wellness Center from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting October 10 and ending November 14.

Classes are taught by certified instructors through the Area Agency on Aging. Instructors include occupational therapist Katie Morman and Cherie Conrad, RN.

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. A “Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.

Through the program, individuals will learn to:

View falls as controllable

Set personal goals for increasing activity

Make safety changes to reduce fall risks at home

Exercise program to increase strength and balance

Who should attend?

Anyone concerned about falls

Anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength

Anyone who has history of falls

Anyone restricting activities because of falling concerns

Call the Home Health Care Solutions office to register at 419.238.3133 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Class size is limited to 15 participants and participants are asked to commit to six weeks to get full benefits from the class.

Follow-up classes are offered at the Wellness Center to continue additional balance education.