SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On a blistering hot and humid Saturday, the Lincolnview boys cross country team captured first place at the Van Wert County Hospital Invitational at the Van Wert Reservoir.

Crestview placed 6th, and Van Wert 11th out of the 17-team field.

Lincolnview’s boys were led by two top-10 finishers in Karter Tow, who placed 4th overall (16:52) and Alek Bowersock 10th (17:53). Devon Bill placed 16th (18:09), Jacob Keysor 20th (18:20) and Joe Sadowski 34th (18:59). Rounding out the varsity was Evan Cox (46th) and Sam Wolfrum (62nd).

“Given the extreme heat, it was a tough day to determine how we really ran,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “However, I liked the fight we had today. That will pay off down the road.”

The Crestview Knights were led by Gabe Smith who placed 18th overall (18:17), Danil Litchensteiger, 22nd (18:31) and Dayton Schuerman, 40th (19:13). Jace Vining (42nd) Collin Puckett (51st), Tyler White (54th) and Josiah Updegrove (65th) also competed for Crestview.

Max Sealscott led Van Wert runners by finishing 33rd (18:52). He was followed by Ben Lange and Noah Arend (36th and 37th, 19:06), and Noah Carter (74th, 20:16)

On the girls side, Columbus Grove won the title, while Lincolnview finished 4th, Crestview 6th, and Van Wert 9th.

Lincolnview’s girls were led by Madison Langdon who placed 11th overall with a time of 21:12. She was followed by Tori Snyder (19th, 21:57) Alena Looser 25th, 22:36), Madeline Snyder (28th, 22:46) and Rylee Byrne (34th, 23:08). Rounding out the varsity was Dylann Carey (50th) and Frankie Carey (54th).

Crestview’s Ashley Bowen placed 5th (20:45) and Ragen Harting finished 10th (21:12). They were followed by teammates Lizzie Bowen (44th, 23:27), Savannah Smith (83rd, 26:02) and Lydia Saylor (101st, 27:06).

Van Wert was paced by Rachel Spath (40, 23:17) and Kaylee Okuly (45th, 23:34). Also running for Van Wert: Ali Gemmer (54th, 24:03), Caton Williamson (60th, 24:32) and Brianna Bebout (73rd, 25:19).