Lincolnview Local Schools will be hosting Rick Mann, a nationally known expert and speaker on Internet safety for students. Mann will be presenting to parents on Wednesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. and to junior high and high school students the next morning during school.

Mann is an attorney who attended Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, and graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1968, and a law degree in 1970. He is admitted to practice before the United States District Court, Southern Division, and the Ohio Supreme Court.

He is a widely published author who served as primary state legal counsel for the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators for over 42 years. He is also a 30-year member of the National Education Law Association and has been listed in “Who’s Who in American Law” for over 25 years.

An educator himself, Mann has been a music director, college teacher, and coach of various sports. Along the way, he was also a soldier in the U.S. Army, serving as an officer in the Judge Advocate General branch.

Mann’s own history as a parent and a teacher, and later as legal counsel to school administrators, has made him passionate about the safety of students in changing times. His primary focus is on the dangers of accidental misuse of digital media and its associated pitfalls, including, but not limited to, social networks, cyber cheating, cyber bullying, sexting, sextortion, chat rooms, and dangerous apps.

His presentations to over 85,000 students emphasize helping students avoid becoming perpetrators or victims of exploitation in the Cyber World. His presentations to over 2,000 teachers and parents emphasize what they need to know about pre-teen and teen actions in the cyber world, the dangers created, and what they can and should do to safeguard their children. Mann stresses that the first line of defense is knowledge, and the end game for every student and parent is, “Think Before You Click”.

For more information, contact Lincolnview Principal Brad Mendenhall at bmendenhall@lvlancers.com or call the school office at 419.968.2214.