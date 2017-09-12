Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“We all remember where we were on that fateful day sixteen years ago when our nation came under attack. What the terrorists didn’t expect, however, was the strength and resolve that the American people possess. We witnessed countless acts of heroism on that day including first responders rushing into burning buildings and airline passengers storming the cockpit to prevent even more destruction.

“In the aftermath, rescue workers sifted through the rubble to the point of exhaustion to try to save any life they could. As a nation we pulled together to comfort each other. Out of our darkest day, came one of our country’s finest hours.

“As the years tick by and we get further away from September 11, 2001, it becomes even more important that we keep that day and the aftermath fresh in our minds. We remember and pray for the lives lost. We remember the brave men and women who have answered the call to protect our nation and keep us safe. We remember the collective feeling of patriotism and unity that was felt across the United States.”