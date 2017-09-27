Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) highlighted Ohio’s rural electric cooperatives and discussed the impact of the Internet of Things at an Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy hearing on Tuesday morning.

The hearing, “Powering America: Technology’s Role in Empowering Consumers,” examined how technology and changing consumer preferences has transformed our nation’s way of delivering energy.

During his questioning, Latta mentioned that Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District has the most rural electric cooperatives in the state and asked Dr. Bryan Hannegan, president and CEO of Holy Cross Energy, how the company determines which technologies to deploy in order to benefit consumers.

Congressman Latta also asked Monica Lamb, director of regulated markets for LO3 Energy, what potential applications exist for the Internet of Things within the electricity sector and how they would benefit consumers.

Video of Latta’s questions and the witnesses’ response is available here.