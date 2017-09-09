SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAVILAND — The Crestview Knights scored first and never looked back during Friday’s 39-13 victory over non-conference rival Wayne Trace.

The Knights improved to 3-0, while the Raiders dropped to 2-1.

Crestview’s defense seized control of the game on Wayne Trace’s first possession, as running back Hunter Showalter was dropped for a seven-yard loss on the first play of the game. The Raiders would go on to finish the opening quarter with -11 yards of offense.

“I thought they were very disciplined,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said of his defensive unit. “They played with a lot of emotion and they really got after the quarterback (freshman Trevor Speice).”

“We knew if we got some pressure on a young quarterback, it would take some pressure off our secondary,” Owens added.

While the defense held Wayne Trace at bay, Crestview’s offense scored twice in the first quarter. On the Knights’ initial possession, Trevor Gibson’s one-yard touchdown run capped off a seven-play, 64-yard drive. On Crestview’s next possession, Drew Kline sprinted 46 yards for a score, and a 13-0 advantage.

The Knights extended their lead to 20-0 on the first play of the second quarter, when Charles Stefanak scored on a six-yard reverse.

The Raiders finally got on the scoreboard after that. After a face mask penalty kept the drive alive, Wayne Trace went 62 yards in five plays, and scored on 28-yard run by Showalter.

The penalty was one of 26 in the game – 17 on Crestview for 166 yards, and nine on Wayne Trace for 105 yards.

The Knights quickly answered Showalter’s score. Kline found Derick Dealey for nine yards, and Gibson ran for eight more. Kline then hit Stefanek for 43 yards, and a 26-7 lead.

“Charles was due for a breakout game like that,” Owens said. “He’s got a ton of heart, he loves the game and he plays hard. I was glad to see him make some plays.”

Crestview scored once more before halftime, on a 26-yard touchdown run by Gibson.

Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter, but both teams scored in the fourth quarter. Kline fired his second touchdown pass of the night, an 18-yarder to Dealey with 8:17 left. Speice answered two minutes later, with a 36-yard strike to Josh Kuhn.

Speice finished the night 6-of-21 for 141 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. His favorite target was Eli Sinn, who had three receptions for 43 yards. Speice was sacked nine times. Dylan Hicks had three of those sacks.

Kline was 7-of-16 for 118 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 79 yards and a score. Gibson ran 13 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Dealey had 11 carries for 46 yards. Dealey also had three catches for 35 yards, and Stefanak finished with two catches, 48 yards and a touchdown.

Wayne Trace will open Green Meadows Conference play at Antwerp on Friday, and the Knights will begin Northwest Conference action at Bluffton the same night.

“Now we turn all of our attention to Bluffton,” Owens said. “Bluffton’s an incredibly tough environment to win, and we look forward to the challenge.”

Scoring summary

7:55 1st qtr: Trevor Gibson 1 yard run (kick failed) 6-0 Crestview

3:58 1st qtr: Drew Kline 46 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 13-0 Crestview

11:49 2nd qtr: Charles Stefanek 6 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 20-0 Crestview

9:54 2nd qtr: Hunter Showalter 28 yard run (Grant Baumle kick) 20-7 Crestview

9:10 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 43 yard pass to Charles Stefanek (kick failed) 26-7 Crestview

5:56 2nd qtr: Trevor Gibson 26 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick) 33-7 Crestview

8:17 4th qtr: Drew Kline 18 yard pass to Derick Dealey (kick failed) 39-7 Crestview

6:04 4th qtr: Trevor Speice 36 yard pass to Josh Kuhn (pass failed) 39-13 Crestview