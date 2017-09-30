Kids in third-, fourth-, and fifth grades at Van Wert Elementary enjoyed the 11th annual Kids Health Fair, sponsored by Van Wert County Hospital, with assistance from several community partners. Kids learned a variety of health information at stations set up by event partners. Supporting partners for the health fair include Van Wert County General Health District (Health Department), Therapy Solutions, Westwood Behavioral Health Center, the YWCA and YMCA, The Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Fire and Police departments, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Lutheran Flight, the American Red Cross, and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Above, Van Wert Police Chief Joel Hammond and Cougar mascot, Clawd, escort a student across the finish line during a run. Below, city firefighters talk to students about health issues. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent and Van Wert Elementary School