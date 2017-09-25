Kenneth L. Speelman, 78, of Scott, passed away at 5:58 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born March 29, 1939, in Scott, a son of Leonard and Celia (Wilder) Speelman, who both preceded him in death. On October 7, 1960, he married the former Janet D. Painter, who died November 22, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Christopher A. (Janet) Speelman of Scott; one granddaughter, Melissa (Alan) Rose of Butler, Indiana; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton Speelman, Adalyn Rose, and Griffin Rose. He is also survived by a brother, David (Nancy) Speelman of Convoy, and a sister, Linda Hooghe of Centerville.

Kenneth was a retired 38-year employee of Dana Corporation and had been on the Scott Volunteer Fire Department more than 40 years. He was a woodworker and an avid hunter and fisherman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September, 28, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, followed by a luncheon served at the Scott Fire Department.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 27, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Scott Volunteer Fire Department.

