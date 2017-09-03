Harold D. Eddy, 92, of Tully Township, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

He was born November 15, 1924, in Union Township, the son of William R. and Pheba Savilla (Poling) Eddy, who both preceded him in death. On August 31, 1947, he married the former Pauline A. Poling, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Dr. Brian (Mellanie) Eddy of Anderson, Indiana; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A brother, Wilbur D. Eddy, and two sisters, Geneva Ann Kimmey and Norma Good, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, at Sugar Ridge Church of God in Convoy, with Pastor Steven G. Waterman officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Sugar Ridge Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.