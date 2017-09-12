SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Crestview is ranked No. 6 in Division VII, in the first Associated Press Ohio high school football poll of the season.

The Knights (3-0) are the only Northwest Conference team named in the poll.

Two Western Buckeye League teams are listed in this week’s poll. St. Mary’s Memorial (2-1) is ranked No. 19 in Division IV, and despite a 1-2 record, Ottawa-Glandorf is tied for No. 16 with Milan Edison in Division V.

Ayersville is the lone Green Meadows Conference football team in the poll. The Pilots are ranked No. 9 in Division VII.

No less than seven Midwest Athletic Conference football teams are named in this week’s state rankings. Anna (3-0) is ranked No. 3 in Division V, while in Division VI, Marion Local (3-0) and St. Henry (3-0) are ranked No. 1 and 2, Coldwater (1-2) is 10th and Fort Recovery (2-1) is 19th. Minster is ranked No. 1 in Division VII, while Delphos St. John’s is at No. 17.

The MAC is well represented in the first statewide volleyball poll of the season.

Coldwater is ranked No. 1 in Division III, and Versailles is ranked 10. Five MAC teams are ranked in Division IV – New Breman is No. 1, St. Henry No. 3, Marion Local No. 5, Fort Recovery No. 6 and Delphos St. John’s No. 16.

Also ranked in Division IV: Ottoville (No. 7) and Columbus Grove (No. 10).

Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 3 in Division III.