David J. Markward, 63, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 25, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Urban G. and Margaret A. (McCleary) Markward, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Shannon (Kyle) Akerman of Van Wert, Jordan (Paige) Markward of Delaware, Taylor (Laura) Markward of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Logan (Amanda) Markward of Hilliard; grandchildren Kristian Akerman, Ellis, Dex, Vida, and Henry Markward, and expecting a sixth grandchild; and his siblings Stephen (Loretta) Markward, Elaine (Donald Jr.) Bragg, Kenneth (Marie) Markward, and Linda (Ginger) Markward, all of Van Wert. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.

A brother, Timothy Markward, and two nephews, Zachary Markward and Josh Bragg, also preceded him in death.

Dave was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was an active member of the Van Wert community who took a part in numerous businesses and civic organizations, particularly Habitat for Humanity, where he had been a project manager.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Fathers Charles Obinwa and Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 29, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, where a parish Rosary will be recited at 8 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Habitat for Humanity or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for Masses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.