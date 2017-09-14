SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Another week, another big challenge in the Western Buckeye League.

That’s the mindset of the Van Wert Cougars, heading into Friday’s home game against the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans.

The Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) are coming off a 50-34 road loss to St. Mary’s Memorial. The Roughriders led 28-7 at halftime, but Van Wert trimmed the lead to eight in the third quarter, before the two teams started trading scores.

“I thought we showed some toughness coming out strong to start the second half after having a dismal first half,” head coach Keith Recker said. “To cut the lead to eight, although it was just for a short time, showed that our players will continue to fight the entire game.”

This week’s matchup won’t be much easier. Despite a 1-2 (1-1 WBL) record, Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked 16th in the state in Division V. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Titans defeated Bath 38-6 last Friday. Running back Daniel Beemer led the way with 27 carries for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

“Ottawa-Glandorf is so consistent and it starts with Coach (Ken) Shriner,” Recker said. “He has them play a tough, physical brand of football where they seldom beat themselves.”

“Their offensive line will probably be the biggest we will face all year,” Recker added.

The Titans have had to deal with injuries at the quarterback position. Returning starter Jay Kaufman is out for the season with a knee injury, and Jason Siebeneck went down with an ankle injury in the first half of last week’s game. Freshman quarterback Jacob Balbaugh came in and completed 3-of-6 passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Regardless of which quarterback starts for the Titans, Recker knows the Cougars will have their hands full.

“Ottawa-Glandorf presents their own challenges with their ability to both run and pass efficiently, especially with good playmakers running the ball and catching the ball, Recker explained. “Defensively, this is the first time we’ve seen a three-man front, but we have been practicing against it all season so that should help adjusting to it.”

Tomorrow’s game at Eggerss Stadium will kick off at 7:00 p.m. It will be broadcast live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.