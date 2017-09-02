SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert’s Nate Place capped off a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds left, then intercepted a long pass to secure a 26-20 win over visiting Wapakoneta.

Friday’s home-opening victory avenged a 52-6 loss in last year’s season finale.

“What a difference a year makes,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said of Friday’s win. “Last year we went over to Wapak and didn’t want to be there, to tonight…it just says a lot about our players.”

Van Wert led 20-13 with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins marched 58 yards in nine plays and scored on a one yard run by Rob Gerstner to knot the game at 20.

The Cougars took over at their own 27 with 5:52 remaining, and began what proved to be the game-winning drive. Place ran for six yards, then Jacoby Kelly swept for 16 more. Place scrambled for 10 yards, then James Acquaviva rumbled for 11 yards on two carries. Van Wert shook off an illegal blocking penalty and converted on 3rd and 8, when Place connected with Storm Pierce for 13 yards.

“That kept it going, because at that point we weren’t in field goal range,” Recker said of the critical pass completion.

Place then picked up 13 yards on two more carries, but an illegal procedure penalty cost the Cougars five yards. With the ball at the Wapakoneta six, Place carried for five yards, then the remaining one yard for the winning touchdown. The extra point attempt was blocked.

Recker gave credit to the offensive line for the game-winning drive.

“They’ve just been continually getting better,” Recker said. “When push came to shove they did their job and hopefully that gives them some confidence moving forward.”

Wapakoneta wasn’t done though. Riley Worthen-Gibson returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards, before Van Wert’s Kobe Palmer made what may have been a touchdown saving tackle at the Cougar 36. On the very next play, Place intercepted Brady Erb’s pass to seal the win.

Along with the game-winner, Place rushed for three other touchdowns in the game – a one-yard keeper with 2:47 left in the first quarter, then a three yard run 14 seconds later. That play was set up when Joey Schaufelberger batted Erb’s pass and Jordon Danylchuck intercepted it and returned inside the five.

Place’s third touchdown came with 9:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was set up by a fumbled punt recovery by Jalen McCracken.

Place finished the game with 82 yards on 24 carries, and he completed 15-of-25 passes for 127 yards. Pierce finished with five catches for 45 yards, Tanner Barnhart had four catches for 37 yards, and Drew Bagley had three receptions for 29 yards.

Erb was 7-of-12 passing for just 51 yards and two interceptions. Evan Kaeck led the Redskins with 15 carries and 98 yards, while Gerstner had 12 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cougars will play at St. Marys Memorial next Friday night.

Scoring summary:

2:47 1st qtr: Nate Place 1 yard run (extra point no good) 6-0 VW

2:33 1st qtr: Nate Place 3 yard run (Jake Lautzenheiser kick) 13-0 VW

9:56 3rd qtr: Brady Erb 9 yard pass to Riley Worthen-Gibson (extra point no good) 13-6 VW

6:31 3rd qtr: Rob Gerstner 13 yard run (Tristan Gesler kick) 13-13

9:23 4 qtr: Nate Place 1 yard run (Jake Lautzenheiser kick) 20-13 VW

5:59 4 qtr: Rob Gerstner 1 yard run (Tristan Gesler kick) 20-20

0:56 4 qtr: Nate Place 1 yard run (extra point blocked) 26-20 VW