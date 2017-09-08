Brenda L. Anderson

Brenda L. “Breze” Anderson, 57, passed away at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Hospice of Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 12, 1960, in Van Wert, the daughter of Lee and Joanna (Semer) Anderson, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her fiancée, Tammy Allesandro of Van Wert; a brother, John L. (Susan) Anderson of Van Wert; nieces Amanda “Mandi” (Anderson) Shaffer of Montezeuma and Joanna “Jodi” (Anderson) Evans of Sidney; two great-nieces and three great-nephews, and two step nieces and two step nephews. Also surviving is a longtime friend, Sam Bartoe. She is also survived by her cat, “Coodles”.

Brenda retired from KMI in Kalida and had spent much of her life as a professional cook.

There will be no public services or visitation.

Funeral arrangements were made by Brickner Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.