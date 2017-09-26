Van Wert independent sports

Once again, the area is well represented in the Ohio Volleyball Coaches Association weekly poll.

Crestview (10-2, 4-0 Northwest Conference) is ranked No. 20 in the latest Division III poll.

Seven of 10 Midwest Athletic Conference teams are ranked in this week’s poll. Coldwater is No. 1, and Versailles is No. 10 in Division III. New Bremen is No. 1, St. Henry No. 2, Fort Recovery No. 5, Marion Local No. 9, and Delphos St. John’s is No. 17 in Division IV.

Other area teams that are ranked include Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 6 in Division III), Ottoville (No. 4 in Division IV), Antwerp (No. 12 in Division IV), and Columbus Grove (No. 16 in Division IV).