Van Wert independent sports

Several area girls volleyball teams are ranked in the second weekly Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Coldwater is ranked No. 1 in Division III, while Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 4.

New Bremen is ranked No. 2 in Division IV, St. Henry is No. 3 and Fort Recovery is No. 4. Ottoville is ranked fifth, and Marion Local is ranked eighth. Antwerp is No. 13 and Columbus Grove is No. 15, while New Knoxville is No. 17. Delphos St. John’s is ranked 18th.