Alfred Vandersommen

Alfred “Al” Vandersommen, 93, completed his life’s journey at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, supported by family.

Al was born on August 22, 1924, in Barton. He was the son of John and Nellie (Worrell) Vandersommen, who both preceded him in death. On July 20, 1947, he married the former Dorothy M. Schriner, who died November 2, 2003.

Mr. Vandersommen served his country with pride as a first sergeant in the U.S. Army Medical Division from 1943-1946. He retired from the J.C. Penney Company after 42 years of dedicated service, working his way up from stock boy to management. His dedication and phenomenal work ethic were passed on to his three daughters by example.

Al was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and various other churches in cities in Ohio and Michigan. He served his churches in membership, by being a deacon, elder, and trustee. He served his community as a member of Post 178 of the American Legion, volunteered for the American Red Cross at Van Wert County Hospital, Gideons International, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and Kiwanis. He also enjoyed his membership at the YMCA and Silver Sneakers. He loved the Van Wert community and winters in Florida, valuing many friendships made along the way and family times together.

He is survived by three daughters, loved and cherished by their parents: Karen (Wayne) Dixon of Ruskin, Florida, and Cherie Conrad and Carol (Randy) Springer, both of Van Wert. Extended family include Ed Hammond, Chris Rafalski, Carl Rogers, Hal Shafer, Vickie Foster, and Jackie Temple, who all made him feel very special and loved.

Surviving grandchildren are Sue (Eric) Alvarez-Stairhime, Michelle Waggoner, Christy (Mike) Wortman, Nathan Conrad, Stephanie Conrad (Chris Rafalski), Niki (Barry) Taraczkozy and family, Kit (Scott) Henson and family, Tina Muncy and family, Scott (Jill) Springer, and Brandon (Jess) Springer.

Great-grandchildren include Alyssa (Eric) Putman, Jacob Wortman, Elijah Wortman, Carley Springer, Devann Springer, Grace Springer, Julia Springer, Taylor Springer, Gage Springer, Gavin Scholton, Savannah Springer, Kolton Springer, Noah Waggoner, Nic (Alyssa) Alvarez and family, Jordon Alvarez, and Logan Alvarez.

Great-great grandchildren are Easton, Addison and Maddon Putman.

Also surviving are a sister, Doris Renz of Bradenton, Florida; a niece, Debby (Sam) Mining of Texas; and one nephew, Gary Renz of Florida.

A son, Kenneth Waggoner in 1966, and a grandson, Brent Waggoner in 2016, also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at noon Saturday, September 23, at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday in the main entry foyer of the church.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church, Gideons International, or Community Health Professionals-Hospice in Van Wert.