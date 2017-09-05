DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people appeared Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for hearings on criminal charges.

Harley Maroney, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of importuning, both felonies of the fourth degree, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony, during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 25.

Mindy Miller, 40, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging her with falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Miller was originally charged with identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree, but that charge was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea to the lesser count. Sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, September 29.

Jordan Vickery, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by failing to report to probation as required. Judge Burchfield revoked the surety bond and set a new $10,000 cash bond in the case, which was continued for sentencing on 9 a.m. September 29.

Adam Partin, 24, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete the treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He was resentenced to five years of community control, plus an additional 90 days in jail. He must also undergo a drug court assessment.

Also Wednesday, Olivia Jones, 19, of New Haven, Indiana, signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 27.