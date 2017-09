The 2017 Day of Caring event sponsored by the United Way of Van Wert County was another success. Shown are Vantage Career Center students helping unload and sort food and other donated items as part of the Day of Caring Food Drive. A total of 38,200 items were donated, according to the United Way. Area residents also donated blood during a Day of Caring Blood Drive at Trinity Friends Church. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent