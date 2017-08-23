VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host a presentation on the 0.28-percent income tax increase at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7.

Mayor Jerry Mazur, Fire Chief Jon Jones, and City Auditor Martha Balyeat will be speaking about the proposed income tax increase on the November ballot, which would provide an additional 0.28-percent on top of the current General Fund operating income tax of 1 percent.

The presentation will take place immediately following the SilverSneakers fitness class in Gym 5. The public is welcome to attend.