VW independent/submitted information

WREN — Opening round pairings have been set for next weekend’s 26th annual Wiffleball Tournament at Wrenway Park.

After Friday’s opening ceremonies at 5:50 p.m. at the Warehouse, the tournament will start at 6 p.m. when NW Ohio Welch Trophy takes on the Wren Restaurant Bunnies.

That game will be followed by the Gators vs. Clean 13 at 6:50 p.m., then the Honeysliders vs. the BD Sliders at 7:40 p.m. Putnam Stables and the Eager Beavers will round out the evening’s games at 8:30 p.m.

Action will resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, when Eve’s Chatt Bar takes on the Tree Frogs, followed by the Longballers vs. Long Prairie Wind at 9:20 a.m. Harvest the Wind and Luginbill Construction are scheduled to play 10:10 a.m., then MKS Siding and the Whiffers at 11 a.m.

Second round action will depend on first round results.