Van Wert independent

A city woman was sent to prison after admitting she violated her probation during a hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Ruth Ann Caldwell, 25, was sentenced to serve two 36-month prison sentences, with both to run at the same time, after she admitted she violated her probation by being convicted of a theft charge in Defiance County. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave her credit for 530 days already served. That would leave approximately 565 days left to serve.

Also Wednesday, Cameron Lyons, 19, of Delphos, admitted violating his probation by violating the law and testing positive for marijuana. He was resentenced to five years of community control, under the same conditions as before, plus he must spend up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Megan Gillette, 26, of Van Wert, entered a plea of guilty to one count each of telecommunications fraud and identity fraud, both felonies of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a treatment program.