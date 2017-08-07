VW independent/submitted information

Toledo and Detroit come together in Van Wert at the Wassenberg Art Center in a unique exhibit of scraps from opposite ends of the spectrum.

One of the participants, Scrap Detroit, is a collection of work stemming from the Scrap Detroit event held in Detroit on August 12, in which 12 teams of welders used 250 pounds of scrap metal bicycle parts each to create kinetic sculptures. The Detroit sculptors will hoist their finished work at Wassenberg Art Center.

In addition, Dani Herrera (Paper DenimArt) of Toledo will exhibit her collages made from tiny bits of fabric, paper, and other materials, such as zippers. An opening party will be held to celebrate this duality of creativity following Main Street Van Wert’s Hidden Spaces tour on August 18 at the Wassenberg Art Center and be on view through September 8.

Free appetizers, live music by Toledo’s Lee Warren and Mike Hillock, and a cash bar will be featured. Regular gallery hours at the Wassenberg are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays.

After exhibits at Wassenberg and elsewhere, the welded sculptures from the Scrap Detroit event will be auctioned off in October in Detroit, with the proceeds going to support the new Detroit Fitness Foundation and SPARC (Society to Promote Art & Recreation in the Community) Detroit.

More information will be available for those who would like to bid. Herrera’s work will be for sale at the Wassenberg at reasonable prices.

For more information on classes, exhibits, and events, call the Wassenberg Art Center at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org, or access the Wassenberg website at http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org.