Print for later

Tweet about it

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School’s mandatory Ohio High School Athletic Association fall sports preseason meeting will be held on Monday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

All fall sports athletes and a parent must attend this meeting for information regarding eligibility requirements, the OHSAA athletic code of conduct, concussions and more.

For more information, contact Van Wert High School Athletic Director Craig Hershey at 419-238-6901.