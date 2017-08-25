VW independent/submitted information

In 1928, the world discovered the wonders of machine-sliced bread, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the animated short “Steamboat Willie,” Amelia Earhart began her last journey, and the “Cougar Pride” Marching Band began its first year of existence under the direction of Leonard Wolf.

This 2017-18 school year, the band is ready for the start of another great season that begins this Friday at the Bryan High School stadium.

The band, which is six students larger than last year, will perform at all 10 varsity football games, in addition to a Van Wert County Fair midway performance, the football Homecoming Parade, pep rallies, a season finale concert, and more.

This season, the band presents a series of shows called “What Lies Between.” Inspired by “The Dash”, a poem by Linda Ellis, the season explores the 90-year history of the band program and what lies between 1928 and 2018.

Show 1 is called “The Past”, and the band has recreated a 1960s pregame entrance and revived music from the 1960s and 1980s pregame material. The band will also perform a selection from the 1970s, when the band director was Jay Hall, called “MacArthur Park”. Show 1 will close with a Tony Alessandrini classic called “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, complete with dance break.

Show 2 is called “The Future”, and features eighth grade band members. Popular music for this show includes “You Look Good” by Lady Antebellum and “Handclap” by Fitz & the Tantrums.

After looking at the past and toward the future, the band will present Show 3, a contemporary look at the dash that lies between. Featuring the music of Paul Lovatt-Cooper’s “Walking with Heroes”. Coldplay’s “Fix You”, and “Human” by Christine Perri, the band will define all that the program has meant to its members and fans.

The ideals of music, pride, family, excellence, and tradition have permeated the program throughout its 90-year history. Be it past, present, or future, “The Band” is what lies between those years.

Perhaps the highlight of the season will be the September 1 Alumni Band appearance. With more than 100 alumni signed up to perform a special halftime show, there will be nearly 180 performers on the field for that show.

The season will conclude with the traditional Band Senior Night (October 20), the Marching Band Finale Concert in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio (October 24), and a final away game (October 27).

In advance, the band thanks all uniform parents, chaperones, stadium helpers, truck drivers, bus drivers, the Band Parents Executive Committee, and the Band Parents organization for all of their tremendous help in making the band look and sound good.

For more information on the band, visit the Van Wert Band website at www.vanwertbands.org, “like” it on Facebook at “Van Wert Bands Information”, follow it on twitter at @vwbands, or call the Music Department at 419.238.3722.