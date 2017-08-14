VW independent/submitted information

This Friday, August 18, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present its final park concert for the season in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. An all-new program of music has been prepared to perform at this concert. Music to be featured will include pre-1917 classics, one of which will feature lead trumpeter Mark Schaberg, A 1960s hit by Ray Charles, “Georgia On My Mind”; hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s; and even songs by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé. The VWACCB goes contemporary.

A food stand will be available prior to the concert provided by the District Order of Eastern Star, starting at 5 p.m. Join the band, directed by Richard Sherrick and featuring members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Spencerville, New Bremen, and Rockford.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to an indoor location or canceled. Listen to local radio stations for this information.

The band will also perform at the Van Wert County Fair Music Pavilion at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 2.